Man caught with hundreds of upskirt videos

Metropolitan police examine the computer of "Title", a 29-year-old man arrested with hundreds of upskirt videos at his house in Laksi district on Sunday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

A 29-year-od man has been arrested for allegedly using his mobile phone to record 873 upskirt videos of hundreds of young women in Bangkok over the past seven years.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Monday that the man was arrested at his house in Laksi on Sunday. The 873 videos were found on his mobile phone and computer.

Police executed an arrest warrant issued after a group of young women filed a complaint with police. The suspect had allegedy been seen taking upsksirt videos in Siam Square shopping area recently.

The man allegedly confessed, saying he had studied upskirting techniques on the Internet after his graduation, and had been taking videos for about seven years for "personal excitement".

He took upskirt shots and also recorded the faces of victims, usually on escalators, in shops or on pedestrian bridges at shopping centres.

Of the 430 victims, about 160 were students, police said.