Man caught with hundreds of upskirt videos
published : 2 Oct 2023 at 12:42
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A 29-year-od man has been arrested for allegedly using his mobile phone to record 873 upskirt videos of hundreds of young women in Bangkok over the past seven years.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Monday that the man was arrested at his house in Laksi on Sunday. The 873 videos were found on his mobile phone and computer.
Police executed an arrest warrant issued after a group of young women filed a complaint with police. The suspect had allegedy been seen taking upsksirt videos in Siam Square shopping area recently.
The man allegedly confessed, saying he had studied upskirting techniques on the Internet after his graduation, and had been taking videos for about seven years for "personal excitement".
He took upskirt shots and also recorded the faces of victims, usually on escalators, in shops or on pedestrian bridges at shopping centres.
Of the 430 victims, about 160 were students, police said.
Vocabulary
- arrested: caught by the police and taken to a police station because you are believed to have committed a crime - ถูกจับกุม
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- execute: to do or perform something, especially in a planned way - ดำเนินการ
- Metropolitan Police Bureau (noun): a city police department, the Bangkok city police department - กองบัญชาการตำรวจนครบาล
- pedestrian: a person who walks, especially in an area where vehicles go - คนเดินถนน, คนเดินเท้า
- technique: a method of doing something using a special skill that you have developed - เทคนิค, กลวิธี (เฉพาะด้าน)
- upskirt (adj): (of a photo or video) taken secretly from an angle so as to see up a woman's skirt or dress -
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
- warrant (noun): a legal document that is signed by a judge and gives the police authority to do something - หมาย