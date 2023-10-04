Rain collapses roof at Indoor Stadium Huamark
published : 4 Oct 2023 at 08:08
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A section of the fabric roof at Indoor Stadium Huamark collapsed just before the opening of the 2023 Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship on Tuesday evening.
The incident at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) facility on Ramkhamhaeng Road happened at 5pm, approximately 15 minutes before the opening ceremony of the event that gathered participants from 10 countries.
Some members of the broadcasting crew at the scene were injured, the SAT governor said. However, athletes and other participants were still in the passages of the stadium, which was then evacuated.
The governor said the roof structure at the stadium was almost sixty years old but it had undergone maintenance a few years ago. A severe downpour just before the opening ceremony proved too much for the structure, however.
The SAT would move the basketball tournament to the Bangkok Youth Centre run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in Din Daeng district.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- athlete: someone who is good at sports and takes part in sports competitions - นักกีฬา
- broadcasting (noun): the sending out of a programme on television or radio - กระจายเสียง,กระจายข่าว
- collapse: falling down suddenly - การพังลงมา
- downpour: a lot of rain in a short time - ฝนตกหนักมาก, พายุฝน
- evacuate: to cause to leave a place because it is not safe - เคลื่อนย้ายออกจาก
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- participants (noun): people who take part in something - ผู้เข้าร่วม
- passage: a tube or place where something goes through - ทางผ่าน, ทางเดิน
- structure: something large such as a building or a bridge that is built from different parts - โครงสร้าง
- tournament: a competition for teams or single players in which a series of games is played, and the winners of each game play against each other until only one winner is left - การแข่งขัน