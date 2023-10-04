Suspected shooter's modified gun designed to fire blanks
published : 4 Oct 2023 at 11:42
writer: Gareth Evans
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
A teenager suspected of killing two and wounding five others in a Bangkok shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, police said on Wednesday.
Chaos erupted at the Siam Paragon mall close to peak hours on Tuesday, with hundreds fleeing as gunshots rang out. The dead were two women from China and Myanmar.
The suspected gunman, a 14-year-old, was arrested late on Tuesday. Police said he modified a gun designed to fire blanks, to enable it to use live ammunition.
Police had said the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment and had skipped his medication.
"Usually. we don't get the suspect alive. This case is an important case study for us. We need information from the young man," new national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said in a television interview on Wednesday.
"Initially I spoke to him to calm him down because he was worried and appeared to hear someone speaking to him, he was hearing things, a noise he said told him to shoot," Torsak said.
The incident at Thailand's most famous mall could be a blow to the country's tourism.
Vocabulary
- ammunition: bullets, bombs, etc that can be fired from a weapon - อาวุธยุทธภัณฑ์, ลูกกระสุน
- blank: a gun cartridge that explodes when the gun is fired, but contains no bullet - กระสุนเปล่า,กระสุนหลอก
- blow: a sudden event which has damaging effects on somebody/something - การโจมตี, การชก,การต่อย
- chaos: a situation in which everything is confused and in a mess - การจราจล
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- medication: a medicine, or a set of medicines or drugs used to improve a particular condition or illness - ยารักษาโรค
- modified (verb): changed slightly, especially in order to improve it or use it in different way - ดัดแปลง; ถูกดัดแปลง
- peak (adj): the time when something is at its highest or greatest level - ช่วงเวลาที่หนาแน่น, ช่วงเวลาที่พบมากที่สุด
- psychological: connected with a person's mind and the way in which it works - ทางด้านจิตใจ, ทางจิตวิทยา
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- worried: thinking a lot and feeling bad about something that might happen in the future - นักใจ