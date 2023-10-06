Pickup hits cyclists; 2 killed, 4 injured

Police inspect the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and bicycles in Chalerm Phrakiat district, Buri Ram early Friday. Two cyclists were killed and six others injured. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

A pickup truck rammed into a group of six cyclists on a road in Buri Ram early on Friday, killing two and injuring the four others. The pickup driver, an army officer, fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

The accident happened at about 5.30am.



One of the injured said she was one of the six cyclists riding in a row along the side of the road. She was the third in the row.



A pickup truck coming from behind rammed into the cyclists. The last two cyclists in the row were killed while the four others, including herself, were injured.



She said the pickup sped away, leaving the victims and their damaged bicycles strewn across the road.



Police said the hit-and-run driver had surrendered at Chalerm Phra Kiat police station. He was an army officer attached to an army camp in Buri Ram province.



The six cyclists were members of the Nang Rong Bike Club.