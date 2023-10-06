Pickup hits cyclists; 2 killed, 4 injured
published : 6 Oct 2023 at 13:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Surachai Piragsa
A pickup truck rammed into a group of six cyclists on a road in Buri Ram early on Friday, killing two and injuring the four others. The pickup driver, an army officer, fled the scene but later surrendered to police.
The accident happened at about 5.30am.
One of the injured said she was one of the six cyclists riding in a row along the side of the road. She was the third in the row.
A pickup truck coming from behind rammed into the cyclists. The last two cyclists in the row were killed while the four others, including herself, were injured.
She said the pickup sped away, leaving the victims and their damaged bicycles strewn across the road.
Police said the hit-and-run driver had surrendered at Chalerm Phra Kiat police station. He was an army officer attached to an army camp in Buri Ram province.
The six cyclists were members of the Nang Rong Bike Club.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- cyclist: a person who rides a bicycle - นักขี่จักรยาน
- hit-and-run: (of a road accident) caused by a driver who does not stop to help - ที่ชนแล้วหนี
- officer (noun): someone with a position of power and authority in the armed forces - นายทหาร
- rammed: hit or pushed with force - กระแทก
- row (noun): a number of people standing or sitting next to each other in a line; a number of objects arranged in a line - แถว
- strewn: covered with things, especially in a disordered way - อีฉุยอีแฉก, กระจัดกระจาย
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย