Pattaya nightspots cheer extended hours plan

Tourists visit entertainment venues in Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Operators of entertainment venues in Pattaya have expressed their delight with a move by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to extend their operating hours to 1am.

Damrongkiat Pinitikarn of the Entertainment and Tourism Association of Pattaya City said on Friday that the planned extension from midnight would promote tourism and boost the economy.



However, operators have to wait for the cabinet to approve the new entertainment venue regulations.



Pattaya is global tourism landmark that attracts foreign visitors to the beach town in both daytime and nighttime, said Mr Damrongkiat.



In other countries, entertainment venues are allowed to open until the early-morning hours, he said. However, he acknowledged the need to review the laws to avoid affecting communities.



Mr Anutin said earlier on Friday that his ministry would look into tourist provinces and zones where entertainment venues would be allowed to stay open until 1am.