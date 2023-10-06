Pattaya nightspots cheer extended hours plan
published : 6 Oct 2023 at 16:36
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Operators of entertainment venues in Pattaya have expressed their delight with a move by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to extend their operating hours to 1am.
Damrongkiat Pinitikarn of the Entertainment and Tourism Association of Pattaya City said on Friday that the planned extension from midnight would promote tourism and boost the economy.
However, operators have to wait for the cabinet to approve the new entertainment venue regulations.
Pattaya is global tourism landmark that attracts foreign visitors to the beach town in both daytime and nighttime, said Mr Damrongkiat.
In other countries, entertainment venues are allowed to open until the early-morning hours, he said. However, he acknowledged the need to review the laws to avoid affecting communities.
Mr Anutin said earlier on Friday that his ministry would look into tourist provinces and zones where entertainment venues would be allowed to stay open until 1am.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- acknowledge: to accept or admit that something exists, is true or is real - ยอมรับ
- boost: to increase; to strengthen - เพิ่ม; ทำให้มีกำลังมากขึ้น
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- community: the people living in one particular area - ชุมชน
- extension: making a period of time longer - การขยายออกไป
- operator (noun): a person or company that runs a business - ผู้ดำเนินกิจการทางธุรกิจ, ผู้ประกอบธุรกิจ
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- zone: an area that has an important or typical feature; an area where a particular activity is allowed or not allowed - พื้นที่, บริเวณ, เขต