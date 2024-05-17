New skywalk would link 5 hospitals to BTS
published : 17 May 2024 at 08:40
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) wants permission to build a skywalk linking the hospitals along Ratchawithi Road.
Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said the skywalk would link Rajavithi Hospital, Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, the Institute of Dermatology, Phramongkutklao Hospital and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases to the BTS Skytrain system.
As the land on which the hospitals were built belongs to the Treasury Department, the BMA must secure the department’s approval before it can proceed, Mr Wisanu said.
The skywalk, which would start at Victory Monument and end at Rama VI Road, will require construction sites to be set up next to the hospitals, which will affect traffic flow in some areas.
“Once work is complete, people will be able to commute on the BTS to any of the hospitals on Ratchawithi Road without having to walk at street level, where there are many intersections and lots of traffic,” Mr Wisanu said.
The Public Works Department is expected to finalise the design of the skywalk this year.
Vocabulary
- approval: agreement to do or accept something - ความเห็นชอบด้วย
- commute: to regularly travel between work and home - เดินทางระหว่างบ้านและที่ทำงาน
- dermatology: the scientific study of skin diseases (adjective form: dermatological) - ตจวิทยา
- disease (noun): a health problem and problem with a person's body, often caused by an infection, either from a bacteria or virus - โรค
- flow: continuous movement - การไหล
- institute (noun): an organization that has a particular purpose, especially one that is connected with education or a particular profession; the building used by this organisation - สถาบัน,องค์การ,วิทยาลัย,สถาบันหนึ่งของมหาวิทยาลัย
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- skywalk: a sidewalk or walkway in the air or sky; above ground walkway -
- Treasury department: the government department in charge of overseeing government possessions, appraisimg real estate (property), and overseeing money production - กรมธนารักษ์
- tropical: relating to the hottest area of the Earth, between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn - ในเขตร้อน