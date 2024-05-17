Two arrested for buying sex from student, 12

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) announce the arrest of five suspects in a child sex abuse in Khon Kaen. Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, also attends. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A director of a primary school in Khon Kaen and a retired teacher were arrested for allegedly buying sex from a 12-year student in this northeastern province.

Three alleged procurers were also arrested.



During the operation on Thursday, police also rescued three victims – a 12-year-old girl and two female teenagers, both aged 17 – who were lured into the sex trade.



The arrest came after the parents of the 12-year-old girl asked for help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women. After being alerted, police arrested Ms Wantananon Khamphrom, 26, for allegedly procuring the girl.



The investigators then arrested two resort owners in Khon Kaen. Both were also alleged procurers, police said.



The officers examined mobile phone records of the procurers to find those who bought sex from the 12-year-old girl. Subsequently, arrest warrants were issued for a school director and a retired teacher.



The two men had bought sex from the girl at least twice, according to the police investigation.



During questioning, the girl told police she was close to Ms Wantananon. The woman later persuaded the girl to enter the sex trade. She then supplied the girl to sell sex to customers, who were asked to pay 1,200 baht for service. The woman would take 400 baht each time.