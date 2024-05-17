BangkokPost.com

5-year-old dies after fall from Phuket songthaew

published : 17 May 2024 at 16:58

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran

a songthaew driver points to the window from where a young Israeli tourist fell onto a road during a ride with her parents in Phuket on Thursday night. She later died. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A five-year-old girl from Israel has died after falling out of a songthaew during a visit to Phuket with her family.

Police said on Friday the young tourist was leaning out of the right window when the driver stopped the vehicle at a zebra crossing to allow a person to cross the road at 10.40pm on Thursday night.

The girl lost consciousness and sustained a severe head injury in the accident, police said, adding she was sent to Patong Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The girl was with her parents during the ride on a songthaew, which is also called a tuk tuk in Phuket.

Police are conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.

Vocabulary

  • autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
  • consciousness: awareness - ความมีสติ, ความตระหนักรู้
  • lean: to move your body so it is closer to or further from someone or something, for example by bending at the waist - พิง, พาด
  • pronounced dead: officially confirmed to have died -
  • songthaew (noun): (Thai) a pickup or larger truck, with two long. inward facing bench seats fitted in the back, along the sides - รถสองแถว
  • sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
  • zebra crossing: zebra crossing, pedestrian crossing, crosswalk - ทางม้าลาย, ทางขีดเส้นดำสลับขาว เป็นที่ให้คนเดินข้ามถนน
