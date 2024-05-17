5-year-old dies after fall from Phuket songthaew
published : 17 May 2024 at 16:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A five-year-old girl from Israel has died after falling out of a songthaew during a visit to Phuket with her family.
Police said on Friday the young tourist was leaning out of the right window when the driver stopped the vehicle at a zebra crossing to allow a person to cross the road at 10.40pm on Thursday night.
The girl lost consciousness and sustained a severe head injury in the accident, police said, adding she was sent to Patong Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The girl was with her parents during the ride on a songthaew, which is also called a tuk tuk in Phuket.
Police are conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.
Vocabulary
- autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
- consciousness: awareness - ความมีสติ, ความตระหนักรู้
- lean: to move your body so it is closer to or further from someone or something, for example by bending at the waist - พิง, พาด
- pronounced dead: officially confirmed to have died -
- songthaew (noun): (Thai) a pickup or larger truck, with two long. inward facing bench seats fitted in the back, along the sides - รถสองแถว
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
- zebra crossing: zebra crossing, pedestrian crossing, crosswalk - ทางม้าลาย, ทางขีดเส้นดำสลับขาว เป็นที่ให้คนเดินข้ามถนน