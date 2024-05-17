5-year-old dies after fall from Phuket songthaew

a songthaew driver points to the window from where a young Israeli tourist fell onto a road during a ride with her parents in Phuket on Thursday night. She later died. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A five-year-old girl from Israel has died after falling out of a songthaew during a visit to Phuket with her family.

Police said on Friday the young tourist was leaning out of the right window when the driver stopped the vehicle at a zebra crossing to allow a person to cross the road at 10.40pm on Thursday night.



The girl lost consciousness and sustained a severe head injury in the accident, police said, adding she was sent to Patong Hospital and was later pronounced dead.



The girl was with her parents during the ride on a songthaew, which is also called a tuk tuk in Phuket.



Police are conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.