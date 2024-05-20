Owner of stray tiger cub must pay B1.4m

Staff from the Bungchawak Wildlife Extension Centre in Suphan Buri pose for photos with 'Nina', a tiger cub found roaming around a community in Chachoengsao, on Saturday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

The owner of a tiger cub found wandering around a community in Chachoengsao province last week must pay 1.4 million baht for its long-term care, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The department estimated that it would have to take care of the cub for about 10 years.



The tiger cub was rescued from a community in Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao early Thursday morning last week.



After rescue workers caught it, its owner – identified only as a Mr Yothin – claimed it was not a tiger, but another kind of animal painted with stripes for a film shoot. He later admitted it was, in fact, a tiger and he had kept it illegally.



The cub was sent to Bungchawak Wildlife Extension Centre in Suphan Buri province on Saturday morning. It has been named Nina.



The cub is female, is three to four months old and weighs 20.5 kilogrammes.



Staff at the wildlife development centre also served it milk every three hours and two meals of chopped beef per day.



The cub appeared interested in its new environment and wanted to stay close to humans, the staff said.