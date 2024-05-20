Owner of stray tiger cub must pay B1.4m
published : 20 May 2024 at 08:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The owner of a tiger cub found wandering around a community in Chachoengsao province last week must pay 1.4 million baht for its long-term care, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
The department estimated that it would have to take care of the cub for about 10 years.
The tiger cub was rescued from a community in Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao early Thursday morning last week.
After rescue workers caught it, its owner – identified only as a Mr Yothin – claimed it was not a tiger, but another kind of animal painted with stripes for a film shoot. He later admitted it was, in fact, a tiger and he had kept it illegally.
The cub was sent to Bungchawak Wildlife Extension Centre in Suphan Buri province on Saturday morning. It has been named Nina.
The cub is female, is three to four months old and weighs 20.5 kilogrammes.
Staff at the wildlife development centre also served it milk every three hours and two meals of chopped beef per day.
The cub appeared interested in its new environment and wanted to stay close to humans, the staff said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- care for: to look after somebody who is sick, very old, very young, etc. - ดูแล
- claim: to say that something is true although it has not been proved and other people may not believe it - อ้าง
- cub: a young bear, lion, fox, etc - ลูกของสัตว์
- environment: a place, including all the physical conditions that affect it - สภาพแวดล้อม, สิ่งแวดล้อม
- estimate (verb): to say what you think an amount or value is or will be, either by using available information or by guessing - คาดคะเน, ประมาณการ
- rescue: to save a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ช่วยชีวิต
- shoot: an occasion when somebody takes professional photographs for a particular purpose or makes a film/movie - การถ่ายภาพ
- stray: an animal that is lost or has left its home - สัตว์ที่หลงทาง
- stripe: a long narrow line of colour, that is a different colour from the areas next to it - ริ้ว, แถบ, แถบสี
- wander: roam; to travel from place to place without a particular direction or purpose - เดินทางไปโดยไม่มีจุดหมายที่แน่นอน, ร่อนเร่