Tests show 10-year-old rice 'safe to eat'

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, centre right in yellow, and other officials eat decade-old rice in Surin early this month. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

The government will auction off the rice from Yingluck Shinawatra's pledging scheme that had been stored in two warehouses in Surin for 10 years, after a laboratory test result showed that the rice is still safe to eat.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said a test run by a private laboratory on samples taken from the two warehouses in Surin where the rice is being stored showed they were free from aflatoxins and other chemical residues.



The samples were sent in by a reporter from a private media outlet.



Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said the government wants a neutral agency to examine the quality of the rice to see if it is fit for export.



Mr Phumtham has insisted the government should auction off 15,000 tonnes of rice left over from the loss-ridden rice pledging scheme of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's administration so the government can earn some money.



Mr Phumtham said the auction is expected to fetch about 270 million baht, and reduce storage costs, which could reach up to 380,000 baht per month.



He said the rice is expected to be exported to Africa.



A well-known organic chemistry expert tested the rice and claimed to have found aflatoxins. Aflatoxins have been associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.