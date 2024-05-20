Tests show 10-year-old rice 'safe to eat'
published : 20 May 2024 at 10:47
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
The government will auction off the rice from Yingluck Shinawatra's pledging scheme that had been stored in two warehouses in Surin for 10 years, after a laboratory test result showed that the rice is still safe to eat.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said a test run by a private laboratory on samples taken from the two warehouses in Surin where the rice is being stored showed they were free from aflatoxins and other chemical residues.
The samples were sent in by a reporter from a private media outlet.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said the government wants a neutral agency to examine the quality of the rice to see if it is fit for export.
Mr Phumtham has insisted the government should auction off 15,000 tonnes of rice left over from the loss-ridden rice pledging scheme of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's administration so the government can earn some money.
Mr Phumtham said the auction is expected to fetch about 270 million baht, and reduce storage costs, which could reach up to 380,000 baht per month.
He said the rice is expected to be exported to Africa.
A well-known organic chemistry expert tested the rice and claimed to have found aflatoxins. Aflatoxins have been associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- administration: government - รัฐบาล
- agency (noun): a government department that provides a particular service - หน่วยงานราชการ
- auction: to sell through an auction (a usually public sale of goods or property, where people make higher and higher bids for each thing, until the thing is sold to the person who will pay most - การขายโดยการประมูล, การขายทอดตลาด) นำไปขายโดยการประมูล
- cancer: a serious disease in which growths of cells, also called cancers, form in the body and kill normal body cells. The disease often causes death - มะเร็ง
- fetch: to be sold for a particular amount of money - ขายในราคาหนึ่ง
- fit: suitable; of the right quality; with the right qualities or skills - ที่เหมาะสม
- liver: a large organ in the body that cleans the blood and produces bile - ตับ
- neutral: a person, group or country that does not support either side in a disagreement, competition or war - ผู้เป็นกลาง, ผู้ไม่ฝักใฝ่ฝ่ายใดฝ่ายหนึ่ง
- organic (adjective): produced or practised without using artificial chemicals - (เกษตรกรรม)เชิงชีวภาพ
- pledge: to give something valuable to someone as a way of promising that you will pay them money later - จำนำ
- residue: a small amount of something that remains at the end of a process - ส่วนที่เหลือ, เศษตกค้าง
- sample: a small amount of a substance that is used for scientific or medical tests - ตัวอย่างทดลอง
- scheme: a plan for achieving something, especially something illegal or dishonest - แผนการ (ที่มีท่าว่าจะผิดกฎหมาย)
- warehouse: a large building for storing things - โกดังสินค้า, คลังสินค้า, โรงพัสดุ