Guard saves Brit from Pattaya suicide attempt
published : 23 May 2024 at 11:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A 60-year-old British man was prevented from attempting suicide early Thursday morning after a security guard saw him walking in an abandoned building in Pattaya.
The guard said he heard footsteps on steel sheets in the building around 1.30am. When he directed his torch toward the source of the sound, he saw the elderly man walking on the second floor.
He shouted to the man, asking what he was doing. The man responded that that he planned to commit suicide.
The guard convinced him to call off his suicide attempt, but the man could not find stairs to return to the ground.
Police later arrived and spent about 30 minutes convincing him to leave the area. He appeared to be drunk.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- abandoned (adj): left and no longer used - ร้าง, ที่ถูกละทิ้ง
- commit suicide: to kill yourself - ฆ่าตัวตาย
- convince: to make somebody/yourself believe that something is true; to persuade somebody to do something - ทำให้เชื่อ, ทำให้แน่ใจ, ชักจูง
- guard: a person who protects a place or people - ยาม, ผู้ดูแล, ยามรักษาการณ์
- sheet: a thin flat piece of paper, metal, plastic, glass etc - สิ่งที่เป็นแผ่นแบน (เช่น แผ่นกระดาษ, แผ่นเหล็ก, แผ่นแก้ว)
- steel (noun): a strong hard metal that is made of a mixture of iron and carbon - เหล็ก
- torch: a small electric lamp that uses batteries and that you can hold in your hand - ไฟฉาย