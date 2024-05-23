Guard saves Brit from Pattaya suicide attempt

Police talk to the British man after escorting him down from an abandoned high-rise residential complex in Pattaya early Thursday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A 60-year-old British man was prevented from attempting suicide early Thursday morning after a security guard saw him walking in an abandoned building in Pattaya.

The guard said he heard footsteps on steel sheets in the building around 1.30am. When he directed his torch toward the source of the sound, he saw the elderly man walking on the second floor.



He shouted to the man, asking what he was doing. The man responded that that he planned to commit suicide.



The guard convinced him to call off his suicide attempt, but the man could not find stairs to return to the ground.



Police later arrived and spent about 30 minutes convincing him to leave the area. He appeared to be drunk.