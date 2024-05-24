Man found dead inside electrical utility box

Workers take apart an electrical utility box to recover a man’s body in Min Buri district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photos: JS100 Radio)

The body of a man was found inside an electrical utility box on a footpath in Min Buri district of Bangkok on Thursday.

Police were alerted about the discovery of the body in front of a shop near the Rom Klao intersection, at about 7.20am.



They found an old utility box, 45cm wide and 100cm high, with its cover opened.



At the base of the box was a hole about 40cm wide and one metre deep. Police saw a corpse lying on its back, with the right hand holding an electrical wire. A foul odour was present.



Police asked the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to cut off the power so that they could retrieve the body safely.



The man, wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts, was believed to have died two or three days earlier.



A street cleaner said she smelled a bad odour from the utility box on Thursday. When she went to check, she saw the body and immediately contacted traffic police at a nearby booth.



Police said it was unclear how the man died.