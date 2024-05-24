One student killed, 15 injured in van accident
published : 24 May 2024 at 12:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A schoolgirl was killed and 15 other students injured when a van they were travelling in overturned in Lampang on Friday morning.
The incident happened on Lampang-Muang Pan Road at Thung Pongrian village about 6.50am.
Police and rescue workers found a Toyota van overturned along the roadside. Students were heard crying inside the school van.
Rescue workers retrieved the injured from the van. A five-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was killed.
The driver told police that the van was carrying 25 students from Prathom Suksa 1 to Mathayom Suksa 6 from villages to schools in the downtown district.
The driver said she lost control of the vehicle at a curve, causing it to crash.
Police suspected the van skidded because the road was slippery following heavy rain.
Vocabulary
- curve: a line or surface that bends gradually; a smooth bend - เส้นโค้ง, ทางโค้ง
- downtown: In the city - ในตัวเมือง
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- overturn: to turn upside down or on the side - พลิกคว่ำ, คว่ำลง
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- retrieve (verb): to get something back, especially something that is not easy to find - ได้กลับคืนมา
- skid: (especially of a vehicle) to slide along a surface so that you have no control - ลื่น,เลื่อนไถล,เซ,ลื่นไหล
- slippery: wet, smooth or oily so that it slides easily or causes something to slide - ลื่น