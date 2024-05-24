One student killed, 15 injured in van accident

Rescue workers help retrieve all students and the woman driver from the overturned school van in Muang district of Lampang province on Friday. (Photo: Lampang fire control and rescue association Facebook)

A schoolgirl was killed and 15 other students injured when a van they were travelling in overturned in Lampang on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Lampang-Muang Pan Road at Thung Pongrian village about 6.50am.



Police and rescue workers found a Toyota van overturned along the roadside. Students were heard crying inside the school van.



Rescue workers retrieved the injured from the van. A five-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was killed.



The driver told police that the van was carrying 25 students from Prathom Suksa 1 to Mathayom Suksa 6 from villages to schools in the downtown district.



The driver said she lost control of the vehicle at a curve, causing it to crash.



Police suspected the van skidded because the road was slippery following heavy rain.