One student killed, 15 injured in van accident

published : 24 May 2024 at 12:07

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters

Rescue workers help retrieve all students and the woman driver from the overturned school van in Muang district of Lampang province on Friday. (Photo: Lampang fire control and rescue association Facebook)
A schoolgirl was killed and 15 other students injured when a van they were travelling in overturned in Lampang on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Lampang-Muang Pan Road at Thung Pongrian village about 6.50am.

Police and rescue workers found a Toyota van overturned along the roadside. Students were heard crying inside the school van.

Rescue workers retrieved the injured from the van. A five-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was killed.

The driver told police that the van was carrying 25 students from Prathom Suksa 1 to Mathayom Suksa 6 from villages to schools in the downtown district.

The driver said she lost control of the vehicle at a curve, causing it to crash.

Police suspected the van skidded because the road was slippery following heavy rain.

Vocabulary

  • curve: a line or surface that bends gradually; a smooth bend - เส้นโค้ง, ทางโค้ง
  • downtown: In the city - ในตัวเมือง
  • incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
  • injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
  • overturn: to turn upside down or on the side - พลิกคว่ำ, คว่ำลง
  • rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
  • retrieve (verb): to get something back, especially something that is not easy to find - ได้กลับคืนมา
  • skid: (especially of a vehicle) to slide along a surface so that you have no control - ลื่น,เลื่อนไถล,เซ,ลื่นไหล
  • slippery: wet, smooth or oily so that it slides easily or causes something to slide - ลื่น
