Two Frenchmen killed in Phuket motorcycle crash
published : 24 May 2024 at 16:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Two Frenchmen were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Phuket early Friday.
The crash occurred near a curve at the Heroines' Monument roundabout, and was reported at about 4.40am.
At the scene, police found a black Yamaha TMAX with skid marks on the right side.
Officers found the body a 39-year-old French national near a light pole about 50 metres away from the bike. The man, who was wearing a crash helmet, sustained multiple wounds on his body and had lost part of his left leg.
The body of another Frenchman, 41, was found on the other side of the road.
An initial police investigation found that the two men were employed at an office in Thalang.
Before the accident, they left their office to return home.
When reaching the curve, the motorcyclist rode control of the bike, causing it to hit the road divider.
The impact of the crash threw the rider's body into the light pole, resulting in the severing of his leg. The pillion rider was thrown onto the opposite side of the road.
Police assumed the bike may have been travelling at a high speed, and the rider lost control at the curve. They plan to examine security camera footage to determine the cause of the crash.
Vocabulary
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- curve: a line or surface that bends gradually; a smooth bend - เส้นโค้ง, ทางโค้ง
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- pillion (adj): riding behind the driver of a motorcycle - นั่งซ้อนท้าย (รถจักรยานยนต์, จักรยาน)
- pole: a long thin stick, or piece of wood or concrete, often used for holding or supporting something - เสา, หลัก, คาน
- sever: to break or separate, especially by cutting - ตัดขาด
- skid: (especially of a vehicle) to slide along a surface so that you have no control - ลื่น,เลื่อนไถล,เซ,ลื่นไหล
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล