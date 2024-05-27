Missing Thai woman found safe in Switzerland

Nantiwa “Noon” Saejiw, a 32-year-old Thai woman who had not been heard from for almost a month, has been found alive and well, according to the Thai embassy in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo: Nantiwa Saejiw’s Facebook)

A 32-year-old Thai woman who had travelled to Switzerland before losing contact with her family nearly a month ago has been found safe and well, the Thai embassy in Bern has confirmed.

Nantiwa “Noon” Saejiw travelled on a Swedish passport with her American boyfriend to Switzerland in early April. Her family reported that they last heard from her on April 26.



The embassy tried to find Ms Nantiwa after being contacted by her family in early May, posting a notice on its Facebook page requesting any information on her whereabouts.



Ms Nantiwa’s sister said her last social media post was on April 26.



Ms Nantiwa had met her boyfriend on a dating app only a week before leaving for Switzerland, and said they intended to get married and move to the United States, the sister added.



In a post on Friday night, the embassy announced that “Noon’s family has been notified by Swiss police that she and her companion have been located.”



According to the update, the two had left Switzerland during the search period. Following their discovery, the embassy said it would make no more public statements on the matter and thanked those who helped in the search.



No further information on their disappearance has been made public.