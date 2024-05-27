Foreigners arrested for riding noisy bikes on Samui
published : 27 May 2024 at 08:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Two foreigners have been arrested on Koh Samui after riding big bikes around with very loud exhaust pipes and giving the middle finger to local residents.
Residents living along the road leading to Choeng Mon beach on the northeast corner of Koh Samui initially filed a complaint with Bophut police station against the two tourists.
The residents accused them of disturbing the peace and potentially posing a threat to public safety. The complaint said the two men had ridden big bikes with noisy exhaust pipes at high speed up and down the road about a dozen times every day.
However, police told them the complaint needed to be backed by evidence. The residents then managed to video-record the tourists in action and captured one of the riders making an impolite hand gesture to them.
After receiving the video clip via the police station's Facebook page, Bophut police set up a checkpoint and were able to arrest the two tourists on Saturday evening.
Both motorcycles reportedly had unauthorised modifications. The bikes were rented from a shop in Phuket.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- disturb: to interrupt somebody or cause them to stop when they are trying to work, sleep, etc - รบกวน
- evidence: facts statements or objects that help to prove whether or not someone has committed a crime - หลักฐาน
- exhaust (noun): the waste gas from an engine, especially a car's, or the pipe the gas flows through - ควันท่อไอเสีย
- gesture: something that you do or say to show a particular feeling or intention - ท่าที
- impolite (adj.): not polite; rude; rough - ไม่สุภาพ,หยาบ
- modification: a (usually small) change to something, especially to a machine, system, or plan - การเปลี่ยนแปลง
- pipe (noun): a long tube used for carrying water, oil, gas, etc. from one place to another place - ท่อ
- potentially: possible in the future - ที่อาจเกิดขึ้นได้
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้ที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- unauthorised: without having permission to do something - ที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต