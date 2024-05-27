Drunk driver kills policeman at checkpoint

Rescue workers examine the damaged front of the car that struck a policeman in Chon Buri province on Friday night. (Police photo)

A drunk driver killed a police officer after smashing into him while trying to drive through a checkpoint in Chon Buri on Friday night.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn Intharasuwan died shortly after being hit by a white MG sedan at 10.30pm, police said.



Rescue workers performed chest compressions for over 20 minutes but were unable to revive the officer. He died before being taken to hospital.



Pieces of the officer’s light baton and equipment were found as far as 100 metres away from the traffic checkpoint he was operating, according to witnesses.



The driver of the sedan, identified only as Thanasak, was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.



Unable to answer any questions at the scene, the driver was tested and found to have 153 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mg. In a drunken state, he was taken to the Don Hua Lo police station for legal processing.



The driver was later confirmed to be a 30-year-old programmer working for a company in the Amata Nakhon Industrial Estate.