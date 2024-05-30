Chinese passport forger arrested in Bangkok

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, addresses a news conference on Wednesday about the arrest of the suspected head of a passport forgery gang. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The leader of a passport forgery gang who fled to Thailand to escape capture in his home country of China has been arrested in Bangkok, police said.

Immigration police arrested the suspect identified only as Chun at a condominium room on Suan Phlu Road, police said on Wednesday.



Police had learned earlier that a foreign gang was forging passports and helping people to enter the country illegally. Investigators searched a condominium in the Sathon area and found Mr Chun there.



Documents including a driving licence, bank passbooks and copies of passports were found inside the room.



Among the documents seized was a Taiwanese passport in Mr Chun’s name, but a check with Taiwanese authorities confirmed it was fake.



Police also coordinated with Chinese authorities to help check Mr Chun’s records. It was confirmed that he was a Chinese national wanted for leading a passport forgery gang. He later fled to other countries using fake passports before arriving in Thailand, police said.