Chinese passport forger arrested in Bangkok
published : 30 May 2024 at 08:45
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The leader of a passport forgery gang who fled to Thailand to escape capture in his home country of China has been arrested in Bangkok, police said.
Immigration police arrested the suspect identified only as Chun at a condominium room on Suan Phlu Road, police said on Wednesday.
Police had learned earlier that a foreign gang was forging passports and helping people to enter the country illegally. Investigators searched a condominium in the Sathon area and found Mr Chun there.
Documents including a driving licence, bank passbooks and copies of passports were found inside the room.
Among the documents seized was a Taiwanese passport in Mr Chun’s name, but a check with Taiwanese authorities confirmed it was fake.
Police also coordinated with Chinese authorities to help check Mr Chun’s records. It was confirmed that he was a Chinese national wanted for leading a passport forgery gang. He later fled to other countries using fake passports before arriving in Thailand, police said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- capture (noun): the act of capturing somebody/something or of being captured - การจับได้
- document: a paper or set of papers with written or printed information, especially of an official type - เอกสาร
- fake: made to look like something real in order to trick people - ปลอมแปลง
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- forge: to make illegal copies of something valuable, especially in order to earn money - ปลอมแปลง
- forgery: the crime of making illegal copies of something valuable, especially in order to earn money - การปลอมแปลงเอกสาร
- gang (noun): a group of criminals who work together; a group of young people who spend time together causing trouble - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- investigator: someone whose job is to officially find out the facts about something, especially a crime or accident - ตำรวจฝ่ายสอบสวนคดีอาชญากรรม
- seize (verb): to take control of by force or official power - ยึกครอง