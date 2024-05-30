Pattaya wants to clean up its sex tourism reputation

A view of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand. Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Pattaya tourism operators have vowed to promote family tourism, local food and Muay Thai to end its long-standing image as a hub of sex tourism.

The Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) president Thanet Supornsahasrungsi said most tourism operators agreed that Pattaya's nightlife image remained dominant among foreigners.



He said new, family-oriented activities needed to be promoted to keep up with independent tourism trends.



Mr Thanet said the city still has high potential to grow from its various attractions, including water parks, golf courses and Muay Thai camps.



He said in the past, Pattaya attracted a large number of retired foreigners who frequented bars for sex tourism.



However, the average tourist age is now younger and they are looking for a variety of experiences, such as Russian tourists travelling with kids, said Mr Thanet.



"It is undeniable some tourists still want to explore the nightlife, and the authorities should regulate an area for these businesses, zoning bars, clubs and adult motels within one place, as seen on Phuket's Bangla Road," he said.



"With the market trends shifting, all businesses in Chon Buri, including bars and nightclubs, must adapt to survive."



Other critical issues raised in the ACTF meeting related to traffic congestion, poor transport and flood prevention.