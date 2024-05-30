Heavy rains on way but less than 2023

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned of heavy rainfall from August to September, but the total amount of rainfall this year is expected to be 26% below average.

The ONWR said the weather will shift to a typical La Nina pattern in July until the end of this year.



The country recently entered the rainy season, which officially runs from May 20 till mid-October.



Rainfall is expected to decline from June to mid-July. Heavy rainfall is expected from August to September, causing flash floods in many areas. At least two major storms are expected to hit the country.



"Although we have faced a La Nina pattern this year, the amount of water is believed to be 26% less than normal," the office said.



State agencies have been working together to strengthen the early warning systems for floods with an effort to mitigate damage to local communities hit by rain.