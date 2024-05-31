BangkokPost.com

2.4-magnitude quake in Koh Samui

published : 31 May 2024 at 08:40

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan

The map shows the epicentre of the quake as the red dot on Koh Samui and the red lines represent the Khlong Marui Fault Zone. (Department of Mineral Resources)
An earthquake, measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale, struck Koh Samui at 8.24am on Thursday.

A meteorologist at the Earthquake Observation Division said the quake happened on the western part of the island.

The epicentre was at a depth of four kilometres under a loop road around the island.

It was the first quake detected by the division in the Gulf of Thailand, he said.

Since 2008, there have been 16 earthquakes in Surat Thani. Most occurred on and near the Khlong Marui Fault Zone in southern Thailand.

Some people sent messages to the division's website, reporting that they felt two vibrations resembling explosions.

Vocabulary

  • depth: the distance down either from the top of something to the bottom, or to a distance below the top surface of something - ความลึก
  • epicentre (noun): the point on the earth's surface where the effects of an earthquake are felt most strongly; the central point of something - ศูนย์กลาง
  • explosion (noun): the sudden violent bursting and loud noise of something such as a bomb exploding; the act of deliberately causing something to explode - การระเบิด
  • loop (noun): a circular shape - รูปวงแหวน
  • magnitude: size or strength - ขนาดหรือ ความรุนแรง
  • meteorologist: a scientist who studies the weather and makes predictions - นักอุตุนิยมวิทยา
  • occurred (verb): happened - เกิดขึ้น
  • quake: earthquake, a sudden shaking movement of the ground - แผ่นดินไหว
  • resemble (verb): to be like or look like someone or something else - มีลักษณะคล้ายกับ
  • vibrations (noun): continuous shaking movements or feelings - การสั่นสะเทือน,การสั่น
