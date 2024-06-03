Thief who robbed tourists for over 10 years caught

Tourists take photos of the famous Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A 55-year-old thief who targeted tourists has been arrested after operating for over 10 years.

Police arrested a woman identified only as Pornthip at a condominium building on Pradipat Soi 23 in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok.



On March 25 a South Korean tourist told police she had stolen his bag while he was taking photographs at Wat Pho.



Pornthip is believed to have stolen the bag, which was hanging from a baby carriage. Security video showed a woman matching her description committing the crime.



A search of her home found the clothes she was wearing in the video, along with bags belonging to two other victims.



The woman confessed to the crimes, telling officers she began stealing in 2010 and regularly targeted foreign tourists at temples, parks and department stores. She would wait until the travellers were taking photos and not paying attention to their belongings.



She also admitted to pawning the stolen goods, saying she was saving up to open a coffee shop.



Police said Pornthip had been arrested 11 times previously in and around Bangkok, including once for narcotics possession. She was released from imprisonment for that charge in March this year.