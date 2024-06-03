Dead foreigner washes ashore in Pattaya
published : 3 Jun 2024 at 10:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A foreign man was found dead and washed ashore in Pattaya at about noon on Sunday.
Local police arrived at the beach opposite Soi Pattaya 3 Road and found the body of a foreign man with a flower tattoo on the left arm and a bird tattoo on the right arm. The man wore black shoes and blue shorts.
There were no traces of physical assault and no ID documents were found on the body. Police assumed the man died around five hours earlier.
An official said that while he was patrolling the beach, a sunbed operator told him about the body lying face down on the beach and then he called police and rescue workers to the scene.
Rescue workers sent the body to Police General Hospital for autopsy. Police had yet to identify the dead man.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
- foreigner: a person from outside the country being talked about -
- identify: to specify who someone is - ระบุชื่อ
- official: someone with an important position in an organisation - เจ้าหน้าที่
- patrol: to move regularly around a place in order to prevent trouble or crime or to watch for an enemy - ลาดตระเวน
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- traces: very small amounts of a substance - ร่องรอย
- wash ashore: for something in the water or sea to arrive at a beach -