Dead foreigner washes ashore in Pattaya

A policeman and lifeguards look at the body on Pattaya beach on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A foreign man was found dead and washed ashore in Pattaya at about noon on Sunday.

Local police arrived at the beach opposite Soi Pattaya 3 Road and found the body of a foreign man with a flower tattoo on the left arm and a bird tattoo on the right arm. The man wore black shoes and blue shorts.



There were no traces of physical assault and no ID documents were found on the body. Police assumed the man died around five hours earlier.



An official said that while he was patrolling the beach, a sunbed operator told him about the body lying face down on the beach and then he called police and rescue workers to the scene.



Rescue workers sent the body to Police General Hospital for autopsy. Police had yet to identify the dead man.