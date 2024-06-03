Loan-shark couple surrender in naked photos case
published : 3 Jun 2024 at 13:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Manit Sanubboon
A married couple operating a private loan agency surrendered to police in Prachin Buri on Monday to answer charges of posting naked pictures of debt defaulters online.
Police said the 31-year-old woman and her husband surrendered after learning that authorities went to search their house in Sri Maha Phot district on Sunday evening. They were in Kalasin at the time.
Police advised them to surrender when they returned.
Earlier, a man who had allegedly borrowed 500 baht from the woman complained that his naked picture was sent to his five guarantors, including his own mother.
He said that when he borrowed the money, the woman ordered him to pose naked with his ID card and sign a contract allowing her to release his photo if he defaulted.
The woman allegedly charged him 100-baht weekly interest. The man said he paid the interest on time for six weeks but when he fell one day behind in the seventh week his naked photo was released.
The woman reportedly also ordered other women to pose topless for the same purpose.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- advise: to tell somebody what you think they should do in a particular situation - แนะนำ, แจ้ง
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- borrow: to take money from a bank, financial organisation, person, etc. and pay it back over a period of time - ยืม
- case: a matter that is being officially investigated, especially by the police - คดี
- default: to fail to repay a debt - ไม่ยอมชำระหนี้
- guarantor: a person who agrees to be responsible for somebody or for making sure that something happens or is done - ผู้ค้ำประกัน
- interest: the money that a bank or other financial company charges you when you borrow money, or the money it pays you when you keep money in an account - ดอกเบี้ย
- loan shark: a person who charges very high interest rates for money borrowed - ผู้ปล่อยเงินกู้โดยคิดดอกเบี้ยสูงมาก
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- purpose: the intention to achieve something - ความตั้งใจ, ความประสงค์, ความปรารถนา, ความตั้งใจ
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน