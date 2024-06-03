Loan-shark couple surrender in naked photos case

Police question the two suspects in Prachin Buri province early on Monday morning. (Photo supplied)

A married couple operating a private loan agency surrendered to police in Prachin Buri on Monday to answer charges of posting naked pictures of debt defaulters online.

Police said the 31-year-old woman and her husband surrendered after learning that authorities went to search their house in Sri Maha Phot district on Sunday evening. They were in Kalasin at the time.



Police advised them to surrender when they returned.



Earlier, a man who had allegedly borrowed 500 baht from the woman complained that his naked picture was sent to his five guarantors, including his own mother.



He said that when he borrowed the money, the woman ordered him to pose naked with his ID card and sign a contract allowing her to release his photo if he defaulted.



The woman allegedly charged him 100-baht weekly interest. The man said he paid the interest on time for six weeks but when he fell one day behind in the seventh week his naked photo was released.



The woman reportedly also ordered other women to pose topless for the same purpose.