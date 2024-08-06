Dutch retiree arrested with 'ice' in Pattaya

Police examine evidence and question a Dutch suspect in his condominium in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Pattaya police arrested a Dutch man, 63, for allegedly possessing crystal methamphetamine aka 'ice' and equipment suspected of being used to produce illegal drugs.

Police first searched a man identified only as Simon on a local street at 5.36pm on Sunday as he looked suspicious. They found two plastic packets of 'ice' or crystal methamphetamine with him.

In a search at his condominium, police saw a portable gas stove, chemicals, drug abuse equipment, a plastic sealing machine, a digital scale and cash.

The former Dutch soldier said he had 'ice' and was trying to make liquid ecstasy.