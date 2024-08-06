'Serious' aviation incidents jump post-Covid

A full-scale emergency drill at Phuket airport on July 10 included this scenario of a "runway excursion" - when a plane runs off a runway. (Photo: Phuket airport)

The number of serious incidents in Thailand involving aircraft has jumped sharply post-Covid as the lifting of restrictions reignited demand for air travel.

There were 11 "serious incidents" here last year involving aircraft registered in Thailand and in other countries, an increase from only two in 2021 and six in 2022, according to the Thailand Annual Safety Report 2023.

The yearly report is prepared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Although the number of "serious incidents" rose, the number of aircraft "accidents" last year dropped to two from four in 2022.

Most of the serious incidents in 2023 involved commercial aircraft, and the rest privately owned planes.

Serious incidents included an aircraft making an emergency landing at Hat Yai airport on June 24 last year due to smoke in the cockpit, and a plane touching down before reaching the runway at Samui airport on Aug 29.

Birds hitting aircraft was the most reported occurrence, almost 43% of the total last year, the report said without offering more information.