Thailand to move ahead with casino plan

Slot machines at an illegal casino in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

The government will move ahead with plans for a mega entertainment complex that would house casinos in Thailand, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday.

A public hearing has ended and 80% of those who attended agreed with the plan, Mr Julapun said.

Mr Julapun, of the Pheu Thai Party, said the public hearing was organised for concerned parties to discuss the entertainment complex bill drafted by the Ministry of Finance. The bill will legalise entertainment complexes of which casinos will form a part.

The bill would be submitted to the cabinet. If the coalition parties support it, the bill will go to the Council of State then to the House of Representatives, the deputy minister added.

Most forms of gambling are currently illegal in the kingdom, though underground betting is rampant.

The Finance Ministry study last month showed that the government's proposed entertainment complex project, which includes a casino, is expected to primarily attract Thai gamblers, accounting for up to 90% of customers.

The casino entrance fee for Thais will not exceed 5,000 baht per person, according to a source.