More rain for Bangkok, flooding for Ang Thong, Ayutthaya
published : 10 Sep 2024 at 07:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
More rain is forecast for the Bangkok area throughout this week, with flooding expected in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya provinces.
The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rain for more than half of Greater Bangkok this week, with heavy falls due on Sunday.
The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department warned of floods in part of Ang Thong and most areas of neighbouring Ayutthaya over the next 24 hours.
The Chao Phraya River flow was measured at 1,498 cubic metres per second on Monday, according to the institute.
The Royal Irrigation Department has said the water at this rate is still manageable. The Chao Phraya barrage dam released 2,700 m3/s during the great flood of 2011.
Meanwhile, former super typhoon Yagi has been downgraded to a low pressure system after causing death and havoc in the Philippines, Vietnam and southern China.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- barrage: a wall or barrier built across a river to store water, prevent a flood, etc. - เขื่อนกั้นน้ำ
- dam: a wall built across a river to stop the water from flowing, especially in order to create a lake or to help to produce electric power - เขื่อน
- Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (noun): A Thai agency under Ministry of Interior (MOI) to handle disaster management responsibilities - กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย
- due: expected to happen or should happen; expected to arrive; scheduled - มีกำหนด
- flow: the continuous movement of a liquid in one direction - การไหล
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- havoc: a situation in which there is a lot of damage or destruction, or in which something cannot continue in its normal way because of problems - ความเสียหายอย่างรุนแรง, ความหายนะ
- irrigation: the process of bringing water to land through a system of pipes, ditches, etc. in order to make crops grow - ระบบชลประทาน
- low pressure system (noun): an area where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of the area surrounding it. Lows are usually associated with high winds, warm air, and atmospheric lifting. Because of this, lows normally produce clouds, precipitation, and other bad weather such as tropical storms and cyclones" (Source: About.com) - ความกดอากาศต่ำ
- manageable: possible to deal with or control - จัดการได้,ควบคุมได้
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- typhoon: a tropical storm with strong winds that move in circles - พายุไต้ฝุ่น