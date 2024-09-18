Human trafficking suspect arrested after 12 years on the run

An anti-trafficking police officer arrests Sompong Sroithong, 62, in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division via Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested a woman on charges of human trafficking in connection with forced labour on fishing boats after she was on the run for more than a decade.

Sompong Sroithong, 62, was arrested after officers stopped her pickup truck in Samut Prakan on Monday.

Police had been hunting her since a Thai-African victim filed a complaint with the Social Development and Welfare Department in 2012, saying he had been deceived by a promise of high wages to work on a fishing boat.

The man said Ms Sompong forced him to work on one trawler after another as a slave labourer, according to police. He was finally dumped into the sea in the Gulf of Thailand by a skipper before being rescued by a Vietnamese cargo ship.

Police said an investigation found Ms Sompong was the ringleader of a gang preying on Thai men and foreigners to supply them to work as slaves on fishing boats.