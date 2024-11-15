New terminal named one of world's best

A view of the interior of Suvarnabhumi Airport's Midfield Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1). (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

Suvarnabhumi Airport's Midfield Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) has been named one of the World's Most Beautiful Airports for 2024 by Prix Versailles, Thailand's transport minister said.

Six airport projects were recognised in five countries by Prix Versailles -- a series of architectural competitions that have been announced by Unesco each year since 2015.

The other five are in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Singapore and two in the United States.

The six airports will be competing for three 2024 World Titles -- Prix Versailles, Interior and Exterior. The winners will be announced at the Unesco headquarters on Dec 2.

Opened in September last year, the SAT-1 terminal is four stories high with two underground floors. The terminal will lift the airport's passenger-handling capacity to 60 million per year, up from 45 million.

The terminal has large statues of elephants and mythical animals at the departure area on the third floor and has traditional arts displayed at the immigration area on the second floor.

There are also two Buddha statues at both ends of the terminal.