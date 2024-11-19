Crackdown on cheap foreign goods planned
published : 19 Nov 2024 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Phusadee Arunmas
The Commerce Ministry has drafted a plan to deal with an influx of cheap substandard goods from abroad.
There was a public outcry about the entry of foreign e-commerce platforms into Thailand leading to more substandard products being sold online, harming consumers and local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Authorities met to discuss measures to crack down on these goods, categorised into three groups: agricultural, consumer and industrial.
Agricultural products will be checked for origin and pesticides, which can be harmful to human health.
Consumer goods will be checked for safety and quality, especially those available via e-commerce online platforms such as Temu and Lazada, according to the Commerce Ministry.
Foreign e-commerce operators will be required to set up registered offices in Thailand under the digital platform service law.
As for industrial goods, the Customs Department plans to allow the import of goods that meet standards set by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute.
