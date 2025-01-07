Thaksin under fire for racist comments
published : 7 Jan 2025 at 08:29
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Aekarach Sattaburuth
Pheu Thai's de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, has come under fire over racist remarks he allegedly made during a campaign rally in Chiang Rai.
During the rally Thaksin delivered a speech to encourage more Thais to find opportunities in the entertainment industry.
However, he made disparaging comments about models from Africa in his speech, which were widely seen as racist.
"African people, who have black skin and flat noses that make it difficult to breathe, are hired for millions of baht to be models. Thai people look much better. There's no need for [our people to get] nose, jaw or breast augmentation.
"It's time to encourage more Thais, including those from ethnic groups like the Karen, who possess natural beauty, to become international models," he said.
Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit on Monday demanded that Thaksin publicly apologise for the comments.
Ms Angkhana, a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, also urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, to take the matter seriously.
Vocabulary
- augment (verb): increase, add to, expand - เพิ่ม, ขยาย, เพิ่มพูน, พอกพูน
- de facto: in reality; in fact - อย่างแท้จริง, อันที่จริง, ตามความจริง
- disparaging: to suggest that somebody/something is not important or valuable - ที่ดูถูก, ที่เหยียดหยาม, ที่สบประมาท
- encourage: to cause someone to have more confidence or hope about something - ทำให้มีกำลังใจ
- ethnic: of a group of people with the same culture or traditions - กลุ่มชาติพันธุ์
- human rights: the basic rights which it is generally considered all people should have, such as justice and the freedom to say what you think - สิทธิมนุษยชน
- jaw (noun): the bone on the lower part of the mouth that goes up and down when chewing food - ขากรรไกร
- matter: something that you are discussing, considering or dealing with - สิ่งที่พูดถึง ประเด็นที่พูดถึง
- opportunity (noun): a chance to do something, or a situation in which it is easy for you to do something - โอกาส
- racist (adj.): involving the belief that some races of people are better than others; involving the unfair treatment of people who belong to a different race - เกี่ยวข้องกับการเหยียดผิว, เกี่ยวข้องกับการแบ่งแยกชนชั้น
- rally: a large public gathering of people to support someone or to protest against something - การชุมนุม
- senator: a member of the Senate - วุฒิสมาชิก
- under fire: being criticised strongly - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า