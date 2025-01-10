Bangkok temperatures approaching 40-year low
published : 10 Jan 2025 at 07:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Bangkok is expected to experience its coolest weather in almost 40 years on Sunday and Monday, with low temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius, while lows in the North and the Northeast will be 12°C, forecasters said on Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 12°C in 13 provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitchit and Nakhon Sawan); and six provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Khai, Beung Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Nakhon Ratchasima)
Average lows in Bangkok and surrounding provinces are expected to be around 21°C, but on Sunday and Monday they will drop to 16°C, the coolest weather in almost 40 years, the director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University said.
Bangkok people may not experience such cool weather in the future given the global warming trend, but they must be careful as the cool season brings with it harmful dust pollution from burning and other sources, he said.
The Meteorological Department on Thursday said temperatures are expected to drop by 5 to 7C in the North and the Northeast and by 2 to 5°C in Bangkok and surrounding provinces between Jan 10 and 13.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will strengthen with more rains and heavy rain in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf are forecast to be 2 to 4 metres high and above 4 metres during thundershowers. Waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be above 3 metres high during thundershowers.
Vocabulary
- approach: to move closer to someone or something - เข้าใกล้
- climate change (noun): the gradual change in the world's weather that has resulted in dangerous storms and flooding - การเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพทางภูมิอากาศ
- dust: very small pieces of dirt that cover surfaces inside buildings like a powder - ฝุ่น
- global warming (noun): the slow increase in the temperature of the earth over time caused by increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere around the earth (Greenhouse Effect) - การอุ่นขึ้นของโลก, ความร้อนขึ้นของบรรยากาศโลก
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- pollution (noun): contaminated, when something has been made dirty, poisonous, unpleasant to see or smell and possibly dangerous to health - การทำให้เป็นมลพิษ, การทำให้สกปรก, ภาวะมลพิษ, สภาวะมลพิษ, มลภาวะเป็นพิษ, สภาพเป็นพิษ, ความสกปรก
- thundershower: a short rain accompanied by the loud noise known as thunder - พายุฝนฟ้าคะนองที่ตกปรอย ๆ สั้น ๆ