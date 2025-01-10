2 more Chinese nationals missing near Thai-Myanmar border
published : 10 Jan 2025 at 07:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thai police were launching an investigation into the disappearance of two more Chinese nationals – a male model and a woman - after their relatives sought help.
Foreign media had reported the disappearance of Chinese model Yang Zeqi, who went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border.
The incident was similar to that of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing last week in the same area and was trafficked to a scam centre in Myawaddy.
Wang, 31, safely returned to Thailand.
Before he went missing, Yang received a message on WeChat that said he had passed an audition for a movie. He flew from Beijing on Dec 20 to Suvarnabhumi airport. He took a car from the airport and later switched to another vehicle as arranged by a "film crew team", which took him to the border. On Dec 21, he sent a message to a friend saying he felt "sad".
On Dec 29, he made a video call to his mother while wearing black and sitting on a chair with his hands on a table. Despite saying he was safe, he had injuries to his eyes. His phone was then turned off.
After receiving the video call, relatives immediately filed a complaint with Chinese police and contacted the Chinese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar to seek help.
Authorities were also looking for a Chinese woman identified as Wu Jiaqi, 21.
After Ms Jiaqi arrived in Thailand on Jan 6, friends and family were unable to contact her. A complaint was filed with police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 8.
Police were examining CCTV footage along the route from the airport and other spots for clues as to her whereabouts.
Vocabulary
- audition: to give a short performance so that somebody can decide whether they are suitable to act in a play, sing in a concert, etc - ทดสอบการแสดง, ทดลองแสดง
- CCTV footage: video from a CCTV camera - ภาพหรือหนังในเทปวิดีโอจากกล้องวงจรปิดเพื่อรักษาการความปลอดภัย
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- despite (prep): used to show that something happened or is true although something else might have happened to prevent it; used to show that somebody did not intend to do the thing mentioned - ถึงอย่างไรก็ตาม, ทั้ง ๆ ที่
- disappearance: moving something or someone somewhere where they can no longer be seen - การหายไป, การสาบสูญ, การสูญหาย
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- trafficked (adj): sold illegally, especially workers - ลักลอบขายแรงงานผิดกฎหมาย
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- whereabouts: where someone is - ที่อยู่,สถานที่,ตำแหน่งที่