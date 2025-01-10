2 more Chinese nationals missing near Thai-Myanmar border

(Photo: Weibo)

Thai police were launching an investigation into the disappearance of two more Chinese nationals – a male model and a woman - after their relatives sought help.

Foreign media had reported the disappearance of Chinese model Yang Zeqi, who went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border.

The incident was similar to that of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing last week in the same area and was trafficked to a scam centre in Myawaddy.

Wang, 31, safely returned to Thailand.

Before he went missing, Yang received a message on WeChat that said he had passed an audition for a movie. He flew from Beijing on Dec 20 to Suvarnabhumi airport. He took a car from the airport and later switched to another vehicle as arranged by a "film crew team", which took him to the border. On Dec 21, he sent a message to a friend saying he felt "sad".

On Dec 29, he made a video call to his mother while wearing black and sitting on a chair with his hands on a table. Despite saying he was safe, he had injuries to his eyes. His phone was then turned off.

After receiving the video call, relatives immediately filed a complaint with Chinese police and contacted the Chinese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar to seek help.

Authorities were also looking for a Chinese woman identified as Wu Jiaqi, 21.

After Ms Jiaqi arrived in Thailand on Jan 6, friends and family were unable to contact her. A complaint was filed with police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 8.

Police were examining CCTV footage along the route from the airport and other spots for clues as to her whereabouts.