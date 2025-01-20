Thaksin asks Naomi Campbell to help turn Thais into supermodels
published : 20 Jan 2025 at 08:29
writer: Gary Boyle
Supermodel Naomi Campbell will visit Thailand next month to offer advice to Thaksin Shinawatra on his idea to groom Thais to be models, the former Thai prime minister has said.
Thaksin said on Saturday Ms Campbell will be in the country from Feb 8-10 to give him tips on how Thais can follow her success as a supermodel.
The de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party said Thais of all genders with potential would be screened to train them to be world-class models, with the only condition that they must possess a natural look with no surgery.
The nationwide election of local government chiefs will be held on Feb 1.
Thaksin asked for help from all villagers to start scouting women, men and LGBTQ people in their neighbourhoods with the potential to be models to take part in the scheme.
On Jan 5 he gave a speech in Chiang Mai province, saying he wanted to see Thai women with natural beauty join beauty contests.
Parts of the speech brought strong accusations of racism when he described models from Africa.
“African people, who have black skin and flat noses that make it difficult to breathe, are hired for millions of baht to be models," he said. "Thai people look much better. There’s no need for [our people to get] nose, jaw or breast augmentation."
Vocabulary
- accusations (noun): statements that someone has done something wrong or illegal even though this has not been proved - ข้อกล่าวหา
- augment (verb): increase, add to, expand - เพิ่ม, ขยาย, เพิ่มพูน, พอกพูน
- de facto: in reality; in fact - อย่างแท้จริง, อันที่จริง, ตามความจริง
- gender: the fact of being either male or female. The term is also used more broadly to denote a range of identities that do not correspond to established ideas of male and female. - เพศ
- natural: existing in nature; not made or caused by humans - เป็นธรรมชาติ, ตามธรรมชาติ
- potential: qualities that exist and can be developed - ศักยภาพที่จะพัฒนาได้
- racism: a way of behaving or thinking that shows that you do not like or respect people who belong to races that are different form your own - กาเหยียดผิว
- scout: to go to look in various places for something you want - ตรวจสอบจนทั่ว
- screen: to find out information about people to see if they are suitable for something - สครีน, คัดเลือก, แยกออก, เลือกออก
- surgery: medical treatment in which a doctor cuts open someone’s body - การทำศัลยกรรม
- tip: a small piece of advice about something practical - คำแนะนำ