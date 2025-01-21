Police arrest 13 for selling coke in Nana
published : 21 Jan 2025 at 14:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Thirteen people were arrested in Bangkok over the weekend for selling illegal drugs to tourists along Sukhumvit Road.
The arrests are part of a crackdown on drug sellers who operate in Bangkok's inner-city areas, in particular, in the Nana neighbourhood that straddles Klong Toey and Watthana districts, according to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.
Of the 13 suspects arrested over the weekend, 11 were from several countries in Africa, including Nigeria and Ivory Coast, while two suspects were Thai citizens.
The suspects, who were arrested at two separate locations in Phra Khanong district, were caught with 61 grammes of cocaine in their possession.
The group, according to the police, is known to frequent pavements in tourist hotspots, where they would ask passers-by if they want to buy some cocaine or crystal meth.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested five people in connection with the smuggling of 1.65 tonnes of crystal meth worth at least 20 million baht.
The drugs were hidden in 33 cotton rolls found at a warehouse in Bangkok's Rat Burana district.
Vocabulary
- citizen: someone who has the right to live permanently in a particular country - พลเมือง
- cocaine: (or coke) an illegal drug used as a stimulant -
- crystal methamphetamine (noun): a white crystalline form of the drug methamphetamine that people take by inhaling through the nose, smoking it or injecting it with a needle -
- frequent: to visit a particular place often - ไปบ่อย,ไปเป็นประจำ
- Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) (noun): the division of the Royal Thai police in charge of cracking down on illegal drugs - กองบัญชาการตำรวจ ปราบปรามยาเสพติด
- smuggling: secretly and illegally taking goods or people into or out of a country or place - การลักลอบ
- straddle (verb): to cross, or exist on both sides of, a river, a road or an area of land - คร่อม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย