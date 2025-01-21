Police arrest 13 for selling coke in Nana

Thirteen people were arrested in Bangkok over the weekend for selling illegal drugs to tourists along Sukhumvit Road.

The arrests are part of a crackdown on drug sellers who operate in Bangkok's inner-city areas, in particular, in the Nana neighbourhood that straddles Klong Toey and Watthana districts, according to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Of the 13 suspects arrested over the weekend, 11 were from several countries in Africa, including Nigeria and Ivory Coast, while two suspects were Thai citizens.

The suspects, who were arrested at two separate locations in Phra Khanong district, were caught with 61 grammes of cocaine in their possession.

The group, according to the police, is known to frequent pavements in tourist hotspots, where they would ask passers-by if they want to buy some cocaine or crystal meth.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested five people in connection with the smuggling of 1.65 tonnes of crystal meth worth at least 20 million baht.

The drugs were hidden in 33 cotton rolls found at a warehouse in Bangkok's Rat Burana district.