Phad Kaphrao tops global 'Best Stir-fried Dishes' list
published : 18 Sep 2023 at 02:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thailand's Phad Kaphrao, a fiery stir-fried dish made with basil and garlic, has won the top spot in the "Best Stir-fried Dishes in the World" as ranked by TasteAtlas.
In addition to Phad Kaphrao, the popular Pad Thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, secured the eighth spot among the 50 finest stir-fried dishes globally, according to ratings by the travel and food website's audience.
The top 10 list features culinary delights from around the world, including South Korea's Dak Galbi at the second position, Ethiopia's Tibs ranking third, Peru's Lomo Saltado coming in fourth, China's beef Chaw Fun taking the fifth spot, followed by stir-fry shrimps (sixth) and salt-and-pepper squid (seventh), both from China.
Japan's Yaki-udon secured ninth place, with China's twice-cooked pork rounding off the list in the 10th spot.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- audience: the group of people gathered in one place to watch or listen to a play, film, someone speaking, etc. - ผู้ชม
- culinary: connected with cooking or kitchens - เกี่ยวกับการทำอาหาร
- fiery (adj): spicy - มีรสเผ็ด
- rank: to put someone or something into a position according to their success, importance, size etc - จัดลำดับ
- secure (verb): to get or achieve something - ได้มา