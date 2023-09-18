Phad Kaphrao tops global 'Best Stir-fried Dishes' list

Phad Kaphrao was ranked top in the "Best Stir-fried Dishes in the World" list by TasteAtlas.

Thailand's Phad Kaphrao, a fiery stir-fried dish made with basil and garlic, has won the top spot in the "Best Stir-fried Dishes in the World" as ranked by TasteAtlas.

In addition to Phad Kaphrao, the popular Pad Thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, secured the eighth spot among the 50 finest stir-fried dishes globally, according to ratings by the travel and food website's audience.



The top 10 list features culinary delights from around the world, including South Korea's Dak Galbi at the second position, Ethiopia's Tibs ranking third, Peru's Lomo Saltado coming in fourth, China's beef Chaw Fun taking the fifth spot, followed by stir-fry shrimps (sixth) and salt-and-pepper squid (seventh), both from China.



Japan's Yaki-udon secured ninth place, with China's twice-cooked pork rounding off the list in the 10th spot.