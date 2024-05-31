British tour guide arrested in Koh Phangan

Police arrest a British man, 25, at a hotel on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for working illegally as a tour guide. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

A British man has been arrested for allegedly working as a tour guide on Koh Phangan and other locations.

Tourist police and local officials arrested 25-year-old Jabran Elahi at a hotel on Thursday afternoon.



The arrest came after authorities received a complaint about a foreigner who allegedly worked as a tour guide, taking tourist groups to various sites on the southern island. He had hired two vans for his business.



During questioning, the man said he took groups of foreign tourists to different attractions in Thailand. He also offered an 18-day tour package covering many sites in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai, priced at around 70,000 baht, per person.

The man has been charged with working illegally as a tour guide and being a foreign national working without a work permit.