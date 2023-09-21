TEST YOURSELF: New movie roundup

Here are a few films that hit Thai cinemas recently.

Read the following story by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol from Guru by Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.



Kaibutsu (Monster)

What’s it about?

A single mother who loves her son, a school teacher who cares about her students, and innocent children lead a peaceful life. One day, a fight breaks out at school. It looks like a normal fight between children, but their stories differ and it gradually develops into a big deal involving society and the media. Then one stormy morning, the children suddenly disappear.

Why watch it?

It premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the Palme d'Or and was honoured with the Queer Palm, as well as the Best Screenplay award.



Ransomed

What’s it about?

A young diplomat is assigned the task of carrying the ransom money to rescue an abducted diplomat in Lebanon, and a local taxi driver accidentally gets involved in the mission.

Why watch it?

It’s loosely based on a true kidnapping story of a Korean diplomat in 1987.



A Haunting in Venice

What’s it about?

In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired, attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

Why watch it?

The screenplay is inspired by Dame Agatha Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party", with the setting changed from the UK to Venice, Italy. It’s the first time this story has been adapted into a feature film.



Batman (1989)

What’s it about?

The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy -- Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownish killer Joker.

Why watch it?

Robin Williams was offered the role of Joker when Jack Nicholson hesitated. He accepted the role, but producers asked Nicholson again and told him Williams would take the part if he did not. Nicholson took the role, and Williams was released. Williams not only refused to play Riddler in Batman Forever (1995) but also refused to be involved in any Warner Bros. productions until the studio apologised.



Sleep

What’s it about?

A pregnant wife becomes worried about her husband's sleeping habits. What starts out as some light sleep-talking soon escalates to unexpectedly scary behaviour. They consult a sleep clinic without success and as his nightmarish behaviour gets worse, they desperately seek help from a shaman.

Why watch it?

It blends horror and comedy.



Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. What is the Joker’s real name? …………….

2. Which film features a retired character? …………….

3. Which book inspired one of the films? …………….

4. Which film is based on a true story? …………….

5. Which movie was shown at a film festival? …………..

6. Which film is a mix of humour and scares? …………….



Section 2: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

A Time to Fly is …7… by the true story of Mong Thongdee, a Chiang Mai student who won a paper airplane competition in Japan. His story was made more …8… because he wasn’t officially a Thai …9… and was banned from leaving the country …10… .



7. __A. inspired __B. inspiration __C. inspires

8. __A. challenge __B. challenging __C. challenged

9. __A. national __B. nationality __C. nationwide

10. __A. at first __B. at last __C. at best



Section 3: Find words that match the following definitions.

11. an official who represents their government in a foreign country ……………

12. a meeting where people try to contact the dead ……………

13. an actor’s part in a movie ……………

14. someone who can talk to spirits and cure illnesses …………