Volvo refreshes S90 and V90 for 2020

Large family cars from Sweden get mid-life styling tweaks, 48V mild hybrid tech and other relevant updates.

It looks the same like before…

That’s probably because mid-life updates from Volvo have always been on the very minor side of things, hence the super-familiar S90 and V90 you see here in revised forms for 2020.

The visual changes on the exterior include newly designed bumpers and spoiler, plus indicator lights with sequential lighting operation. The V90 has two rear LED lamps, as well.

While Volvo is already making good use of plug-in hybrid technology in all of its global model ranges, it has just given 48V mild hybrid in every engine variance of its large-sized sedan and estate.

The interiors of both models have also been updated with small but relevant additions. There are now two USB sockets at the rear in place of the 12V charger and an air-cleansing system, which was first developed to deal with China’s PM 2.5 dust pollution.

I like that air-purifier!

Volvo says users can monitor air quality via the vehicle’s digital interface in the car and activate the purifier system when necessary. It certainly sounds useful, along with those new recharging points for mobile devices.

The decision to introduce 48V mild hybrid across the model range is also welcome. It may not totally cut tailpipe emissions but is a good start to clean up internal combustion engines.

Volvo says this system helps cut economy and emissions by around 15%. It has already been introduced in the XC90 and XC60 during their mandatory updates last year.

In spite of this, the Thai Volvo office has yet to electrify all of its models without plug-in hybrid technology. Main-selling models in the country come from Malaysia via Afta trade benefits, mostly with the brand’s 2.0-litre hybrid called T8.