2020 Suzuki Ciaz facelift: Thai prices and specs
Auto
News

2020 Suzuki Ciaz facelift: Thai prices and specs

published : 2 Mar 2020 at 16:06

writer: Richard Leu

Budget-priced sedan gets a belated update in Thailand and unchanged petrol engine.

Suzuki Motor Thailand has introduced an updated version of the Ciaz B-segment sedan with some visual exterior changes.

This is the first facelift for the Ciaz after being on sale in Thailand for some five years. India, a major market for the Ciaz, saw this update in 2018.

The most notable alteration is the front end where there’s a sleeker grille and light design, plus new bumpers with chrome inserts for the fog lamps. The rear is also slightly revised.

The 91hp 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains unchanged whose 20kpl and 120g/km economy CO2 emissions fall under the old Ecocar I project. 

All of the Ciaz’s rivals (with the exception of the non-Ecocar MG 3) are now on Ecocar II regs with more stringent levels of at least 23.3kpl and no more than 100g/km. 

They include Honda City, Mazda 2, Mitsubishi Attrage, Nissan Almera and Toyota Yaris Ativ. The only two models to get the more advanced turbo engine are City and Almera.

The facelifted Ciaz is still spread over three specs when equipped with CVT automatic ranging from 569,000-689,000 baht; previously it was 568,000-675,000 baht. A five-speed manual is on offer costing 533,000 baht.

The Ciaz isn’t the most attractively priced sedan with the Almera, for one, priced from just under 500,000 baht.

As well, the Ciaz only has two airbags and no electronic stability control. The Yaris Ativ has seven airbags made standard across the range.

