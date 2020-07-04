Section
2020 Suzuki XL7: Thai price and specs
Auto
News

2020 Suzuki XL7: Thai price and specs

published : 4 Jul 2020 at 09:49

writer: Online Reporters

SUV-style variant of Ertiga has glitzier styling and more ground clearance asking for 54k more in price.

Suzuki Automobiles Thailand has introduced a more lifestyle version of the Ertiga mini-MPV with a class-beating price.

The XL7 which has seven seats matching the Honda BR-V and Mitsuibishi Xpander Cross costs 779,000 baht in single GLX trim with a similarly sized 1.5-litre petrol engine. That’s 54k more than the Ertiga donor vehicle

The XL7 shares the same non-turbo unit with the Ertiga but comes with tweaked final ratio of the four-speed automatic to improve fuel economy; the front anti-roll bar is also bigger to improve handing. These were considered two dynamic weak points in the Ertiga.

Differentiating the XL7 and Eriga visually are the 17in wheels, bumpers, front grille and the availability of roof racks in the former. The XL7’s interior also has sportier trim.

Like in both of its front-wheel-drive rivals, the XL7 has a higher clearance from their donor MPV vehicles. In the XL7’s case, it’s 200mm higher, at 2,740mm.

While the BR-V comes with E85-capable 117hp costing 835,000 baht, the Xpander Cross gets 105hp going for 899,000 baht.


