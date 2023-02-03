Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
EV battery excise tax to be reduced to 1%
Auto
News

EV battery excise tax to be reduced to 1%

published : 3 Feb 2023 at 08:10

newspaper section: News

writer: Lamonphet Apisitniran

A national committee on electronic vehicle policy, also known as the EV board, on Thursday agreed in principle on a proposal to lower the excise tax on EV batteries from the current 8% to just 1% while offering a 24-billion-baht subsidy to the EV battery-producing industry.

"The subsidy will be on a first-come, first-served basis," said Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The subsidy should help bring down the prices of EV batteries and EVs overall, which will, in time, boost the country's EV-making industry, he added.

The amount of the subsidy on offer will depend on the size of the battery produced, Mr Supattanapong said.

A producer of an EV battery with less than 8-gigawatt hours (GWh) capacity will receive a subsidy of between 400 baht and 600 baht per kilowatt hour (kWh), while a factory making an EV battery of more than 8 GWh will receive between 600 baht and 800 baht per kWh, Mr Supattanapong added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Auto

EV battery excise tax to be reduced to 1%

A national committee on electronic vehicle policy, also known as the EV board, on Thursday agreed in principle on a proposal to lower the excise tax on EV batteries from the current 8% to just 1% while offering a 24-billion-baht subsidy to the EV battery-producing industry.

08:10
Thailand

Pheu Thai unveils prospective picks

The Pheu Thai Party on Thursday announced the names of 61 people who intend to run as party candidates in the next general election.

08:08
Business

Officials optimistic over Laos borders

The Commerce Ministry is bullish about bilateral trade with Laos after officials recently met their counterparts to accelerate the reopening of four border checkpoints opposite Thailand's Nong Khai province.

07:22