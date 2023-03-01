Tesla to import EVs into Malaysia, set up charging network

Motorists at a traffic signal in Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia approved Tesla Inc's application to import battery electric vehicles (EVs) into the Southeast Asian nation, according to the Trade Ministry.

Tesla will set up a head office in Malaysia, introduce service centres and establish a network of superchargers, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Malaysia is focusing on the development of an EV ecosystem and aims to provide at least 10,000 public charging facilities by 2025.

Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz has previously said that the country has a target of having EVs, including hybrids, account for 15% of the total industry volume by 2030.