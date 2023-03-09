Carsome shifts into used EV market

With EVs becoming more popular in Thailand, Carsome sees an opportunity to sell used units. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Carsome Thailand, a used car e-commerce platform service provider, aims to be a leader in the sale of used electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, with Thailand set to be a pilot country for this EV market.

"We see a new opportunity in the EV segment as they are becoming more popular in Thailand and people want to change their EVs for new models, similar to trends for new oil-powered cars," said Siwaphume Lertsansaran, managing director of Carsome Thailand.

The company expects around 100 used electric cars on the market in Thailand this year, he said.

Carsome is in talks with its local partner, PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, on a plan to buy used EVs in the domestic market.

Carsome is in the process of considering the specifications of used EVs it will purchase, as well as their battery standards and conditions, said Mr Siwaphume.

The company does not want customers who buy used EVs from Carsome to encounter problems while driving.

"We first want to jointly develop a business with a local partner," he said.

"Then, we plan to form partnerships with foreign firms, notably those from China, to run the used EV business."

Carsome is also in talks with an original equipment manufacturer regarding EV battery management issues as part of plans to support its second-hand EV business, said Mr Siwaphume.

The company met with financial institutions in Thailand to discuss a plan to offer financial packages to customers who want to buy used EVs through Carsome's platform.

Founded in Malaysia in 2015, the company expanded its business into three countries: Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Last year, Carsome's total sales in the four countries increased by tenfold to 160,000 units.

The company expects its sales to continue to grow this year.

In 2022, used car sales in the domestic market increased by 15% year-on-year to 1 million units, up from 900,000 units in 2021, as concerns over Covid-19 infections caused people to buy cars to avoid travelling on public transport, according to the Association of Used Car.

The Covid-19 pandemic reached Thailand in early 2020.