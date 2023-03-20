Toyota updates best-seller Yaris

Toyota has updated the Yaris hatchback for 2023 with a facelift and equipment upgrade.

Since it was first introduced in Thailand in 2005, more than 418,000 units of the Yaris have been sold in the Kingdom. It was the best-selling model in the hatchback eco-car market in 2022.

The changed Yaris comes with a new "Hammerhead" front-end design, projector LED headlights and diffuser-style rear bumper with a carbon fibre pattern.

There's Toyota Safety Sense intelligent safety, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen and USB Type-C ports.

There are five variants, with prices ranging from 559,000 to 694,000 baht.