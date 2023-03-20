Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Toyota updates best-seller Yaris
Auto
News

Toyota updates best-seller Yaris

published : 20 Mar 2023 at 08:46

newspaper section: Life

Toyota has updated the Yaris hatchback for 2023 with a facelift and equipment upgrade.

Since it was first introduced in Thailand in 2005, more than 418,000 units of the Yaris have been sold in the Kingdom. It was the best-selling model in the hatchback eco-car market in 2022.

The changed Yaris comes with a new "Hammerhead" front-end design, projector LED headlights and diffuser-style rear bumper with a carbon fibre pattern.

There's Toyota Safety Sense intelligent safety, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen and USB Type-C ports.

There are five variants, with prices ranging from 559,000 to 694,000 baht.

Toyota Yaris hatchback. Toyota

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pheu Thai ups target

The Pheu Thai Party has recently revised its MP target, aiming to capture 310 House seats in the next polls — an ambitious scale-up from the 250 seats.

10:11
Thailand

Steel melting plant closed, hazardous isotope detected

PRACHIN BURI: Local authorities closed a steel melting plant in tambon Hat Nang Kaeo of Kabin Buri district on Sunday after they detected radioactive caesium-137 there.

09:52
Business

Call to list air pollution on national agenda

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has proposed fine dust pollution be elevated to an urgent national agenda item, noting it affects the health of residents and dents confidence in tourism.

09:12