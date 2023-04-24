Defender limited edition marks 75 years

Land Rover is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the Defender 75th Limited Edition, reflecting upon the Series 1 model first introduced back in 1948 at the Amsterdam Motor Show.

A total of 10 units, each priced at 7,599,000 baht and coming with special Grasmere Green exterior colour and interior styling, have been allocated for the Thai market, according to official importer Inchcape (Thailand).

They also come with 20in wheels in Grasmere Green, unique 75 Years graphic, Ceres Silver bumpers and privacy glass. The interior gets a similar treatment with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on the Cross Car Beam end caps.

The seats are finished in Resist Ebony with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material, which is the most robust fabric available on Defender.

Land Rover engineer Stuart Frith said: "The new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability."

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification Defender 110 HSE and comes with modern features like 3D surround camera, configurable terrain response, Meridian sound system, matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, head-up display and wireless charging.

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof, along with 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three zone climate control. An electrically deployable tow bar and all-season tyres can be added as options for enhanced capability.

The P400e PHEV powertrain is chosen for the Thai market, boasting a total output of 404hp from the 2.0-litre petrol engine and 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery. This gives it powerful acceleration, with the 0-100kph dash being completed in 5.6sec.

In addition, there's a new range of Land Rover lifestyle goods celebrating this historic moment. The Lifestyle Collection shares the Grasmere Green colour theme and features a comprehensive range of goods including a minimalist watch featuring two straps, a functional backpack and clothing with unique 75 Years graphics and detail.