BMW X1 gets plug-in hybrid

BMW has launched the plug-in hybrid version of its popular X1 crossover for the Thai market.

The 2023 X1 xDrive30e M Sport, priced at 2,799,000 baht, is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and has an all-electric range of 83km NEDC (65km WLTP).

It gets a 3-cylinder turbochanged engine and an electric motor with a combined output of 326hp and 477Nm of torque. BMW claims 0-100kph acceleration in 5.6sec and a top speed of 205kph.

There's a 7-speed dual clutch transmission with gearshift paddles, as well as convenience features like Parking Assistant Plus and Driving Assistant.

The front end of the X1 PHEV is highlighted by slimline adaptive LED headlights and a large kidney grille. It also gets high-gloss shadowline garnish as well as panoramic sunroof and 19in alloy wheels.

The interior is decorated with aluninium trim, sports seats and M steering wheel. There is BMW Live Cockpit Professional along with BMW ConnectedDrive Services, Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display and premium interior lighting.

The luggage compartment is slightly smaller than the non-hybrid X1 sDrive18i variant due to the battery -- 495 litres, which can be expanded to 1,495 litres (compared to 540-1,600kg). It's also almost 400kg heavier too, weighing in at 1,935kg.