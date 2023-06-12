EVs to get a special zone at FAST Auto Show

This year's FAST Auto Show Thailand, to be held at BITEC from July 5-9, will feature a special area dedicated to electric vehicles.

Show organiser Pattanadesh Asasappakij said the total area for the show has been increased from 15,000m² to 20,000m² catering to new and used cars as well as electric vehicles.

"Apart from new and used cars, this year we have added an EV Zone which will feature cars from MG, Great Wall Motor, NETA and BYD," he said.

"This is the first year that we are having an EV Zone. This is not only to sell cars but also to communicate with consumers concerning the evolution of EVs as well as the benefits of this type of vehicle."

Honda, Toyota, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, MG, Subaru and Volvo will be displaying new models along with offering attractive sales promotions. Meanwhile, there are eight used car dealers offering high-quality pre-owned automobiles that have been pre-inspected.

PTT will be displaying the potential of its energy business which is transitioning from fossil fuels to electric. Highlights include EV rental applications, charging stations and speedy battery swapping for electric motorcycles.

Car buyers can also enjoy special financing promotions from Krungsri Auto, which will offer a one-stop solution with a 15-minute approval period and an 84-month instalment plan.

Car buyers at the show are also entitled to daily raffle prizes with Bridgestone motorcycle tyres, Meguiar's car care products and Starbucks gift cards up for grabs. There's also a grand prize consisting of a gold necklace worth 100,000 baht on the final day.