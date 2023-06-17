Electric vehicle sales soar by 474%

A car park building at a hospital in Bangkok offers EV chargers to serve customers. (File photo)

More than 32,000 electric vehicles (EV) were sold during the first five months of this year, according to the Department of Land Transport.

Sirirat Veeravisan, the DLT's deputy director-general, said on Friday that 32,450 EV cars were registered in Thailand in January-May, an increase of 474.43% versus the same period last year.

The Transport Ministry and DLT have offered incentives to car owners by cutting 80% off the annual road tax for private vehicles powered completely by electricity for one year.

People who register their private EVs with the DLT until Nov 10, 2025, will benefit from the tax reduction, said Ms Sirirat.

Electric sedans (1.8-tonne) will have their annual tax of 1,600 baht reduced to 320 baht, while 1.8-tonne electric van owners will be taxed 160 baht instead of 800 baht.

Electric motorcycles will have their 50-baht tax cut to 10 baht.

All electric vehicles are eligible for a tax cut for one year following their registration.

The department is encouraging conversion to EVs, which will reduce exhaust fumes and help save gas costs for drivers, she added.

Ms Sirirat noted that using internal combustion engine-powered cars contributes to Bangkok's PM2.5 pollution problems.

According to a survey by business advisory Deloitte Thailand, 31% of Thais are projected to choose an EV as their next vehicle, the highest proportion in Southeast Asia.

Lower fuel costs are still the leading reason among consumers for switching to an electric vehicle, reports said.

The survey results come as EVs are being promoted by the Thai government, with the cabinet last year approving a package of incentives, including tax cuts and subsidies to promote EV consumption and production from 2022-2023.